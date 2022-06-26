Two senior education officials in the Northern Cape are facing disciplinary action after a female colleague accused them of sexual harassment.

It is alleged that the duo made unwanted sexual advances and comments to the female subordinate as far back as 2014. The employee alleges that this happened more than once.

Northern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Geoffrey Van Der Merwe says appropriate action will be taken once the disciplinary procedures are completed.

“The Northern Cape Department of Education can confirm that the disciplinary hearing against two senior officials of the department is ongoing. We have experienced some delays due to the request for a postponement from some parties involved, once the disciplinary procedures are completed, the appropriate action will be taken by the department.”

Stand against bullying

The Basic Education Department says it will embark on a multifaceted school campaign across all provinces. It says this is part of fighting the many social ills in schools such as gender-based violence, bullying, and racism.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, says the campaign will be conducted in conjunction with other government departments and other state entities.

Speaking during the tabling of the department’s budget vote for the year under review in Parliament, Mhaule says the main plan is to extend the initiative to include the next few financial years.

“The multi-sectoral approach has been adopted by the department which recognises immensity of the challenges faced by all learners and educators in response to the trends posed by bullying and gender-based violence and femicide.”

“The campaign is supported by other sister departments such as the Department of Health, Social Development, Home Affairs, Justice and Constitutional Development, Communications and Digital Technologies as well the South African Police Services. The campaign will be rolled out in the remaining six provinces, especially in the hot spot in the coming financial year”, she adds.