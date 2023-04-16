Sekhukhune United have progressed to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after beating Chippa United 2-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Gqeberha this afternoon.

Elias Makwana and Chibuike Ohizu scored for the visitors while Godspower Ighodaro netted one for the hosts.

This was the first time Sekhukhune beat Chippa United in five meetings after losing twice and drawing twice.

Chippa reached the final of the Nedbank Cup two years ago.

Earlier results

Orlando Pirates also advanced to the semi-finals, but they were made to sweat before beating third tier side Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties after extra time at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams were level 1-1 after extra time.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Tebogo Makunga scored for Pirates and Dondol Stars respectively after extra time.