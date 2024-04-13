Stellenbosch FC reach Nedbank Cup semi-finals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Stellenbosch FC have reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after thumping Supersport United 4-NIL in their quarter-final match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.

Stellies join Mamelodi Sundowns in the last four of the competition.

Through to the semi-finals 🫡 Stellenbosch FC ④-⓪ SuperSport United pic.twitter.com/Wk5FdM8Xif — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 13, 2024

Supersport United were hoping to build on their good recent record against Stellies away from home. This after they won their last two away matches in Stellenbosch.

But Stellies had a t start, scoring the opening goal of the match in the sixth minute.

Anicet Oura made a great run on the left wing, his attempt was saved by Supersport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, but the ball rebounded in his favour to net the first one.

This was Oura’s third goal in the competition this season.

Two minutes later, the home team was at it again but this time Andre de Jongh’s header was easily saved by Goss.

Terrence Dzvukamanja attempted a long-range shot, but Stellies goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke made a great stop.

The visitors were starting to impose themselves and this effort from Gamphani Lungu went wide.

Stellies almost scored a second goal when De Jongh picked up Devine Titus in the box, but Goss was equal to the task.

Supersport were starting to create opportunities and Grant Magerman picked up Lyle Lakay, whose shot was disappointing.

Lakay had another opportunity, this time from a free kick, but Masuluke was not troubled by the shot.

The home team was looking dangerous on the counter-attack and this time De Jongh’s shot was on target, but Goss dealt with it.

Stellies doubled their lead early in the second half when Iqraam Rayners found Titus in the box who calmly netted his team’s second goal.

It was Titus’ sixth goal in nine matches in all competitions. The home team were using their counterattacks to great effect.

This time De Jongh broke free and punished the visitors to score his team’s third goal.

Stellies were unlucky not to score the fourth goal when the attempt from Rayners beat the goalkeeper, but not the upright.

But the home team were not to be denied a few minutes later when Rayners unleashed a powerful shot that beat Goss hands down.

Shandre Campbell had a rare opportunity in the second half but his tame shot did not trouble Masuluke and it ended four-nil to Stellies.

They have not conceded in their last four matches and have now reached the semi-finals of the last four cup competitions.