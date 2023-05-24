Orlando Pirates players have vowed to guard against complacency as they prepare for the Nedbank Cup final to be played on Saturday.

Pirates are the overwhelming favourites against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening.

The Soweto giants are aiming for their second trophy of the season after also lifting the MTN 8 trophy last November.

With the club celebrating its 85th anniversary, this is a special season for the club and the players don’t want to disappoint.

In 2018, Pirates were the overwhelming favourites when they faced Baroka FC in the Telkom Knock-out final, but they went on to lose on penalties against Bakgaga after the match ended 2-all following extra-time.

The players will be motivated by the possibility of winning a rare double this season.

