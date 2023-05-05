Sold-out signs are already up for the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates with the two to meet on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at the FNB stadium.

Chiefs and Pirates will be meeting for the 4th time this season with the Amakhosi completing a double over the giant’s rivals in the league while the Buccaneers won in penalties in the Carling Black Label Cup in November.

📢 SOLD OUT 📢 Tickets for tomorrow’s #NedbankCup Semifinal between @KaizerChiefs and @orlandopirates

are officially SOLD OUT. Gates open at 11h00. Ticket holders are urged to arrive early. pic.twitter.com/SqXlFallBl — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 5, 2023

Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United will contest the second semi-final of the Cup competition on Sunday at the Danie Craven stadium in Stellenbosch.

Organisers of South Africa’s biggest soccer spectacle were racing against time to get the pitch ready for the match.

Thousands of motorsport lovers attended the Monster Jam spectacle at the FNB Stadium last Saturday.

Professional monster truck drivers used the pitch to compete against each other in races and freestyle competitions, but soccer fans and the 2clubs do not have to worry too much, as the playing surface is near perfect for the match.

This will be the 4th match between the 2 Soweto clubs at the same venue this season.

KaizerChiefs have won the last 5⃣ matches against Orlando Pirates. Can the Sea Robbers tap into the magic of the #NedbankCup to break their losing streak? ☠️ pic.twitter.com/tmrSYdtzNK — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) May 1, 2023

Chiefs’ defender Sifiso Hlanti says they are looking forward to the game.

“We know that playing against pirates it’s always a fight it’s a special occasion not only for us as players but for everyone in the country you know and we looking forward to make things happen, knowing very well that they also have a plan you know we also have a plan and it’s gonna be an exciting game,” says Hlanti.

5 times derby victors

However, Pirates players are not too bothered by the past results.

Amakhosi are chasing their 6th successive Soweto derby victory when they host Pirates.

Pirates’ striker, Kermit Erasmus, says they are excited to be playing in the semi-final.

He adds, “I think it’s been a good season good foundation leading to the next one. Like you said, we still have games to play. It’s a good back end of the season. We do have things to play for, like the semi-final and for the 2nd place to qualify for the Champion’s League. So we are on par with what we wanted to achieve this season.”

Tough match

On Sunday Sekhukhune United will rely more on experience when they visit the youthful Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Right-back, Daniel Cardoso, says it’s not going to be an easy match.

“I’ve been there before the Nedbank Cup final, unfortunately, I didn’t lift it, but it’s exciting again. You know like you said, two games away but we have to tackle this one first. I mean Stellenbosch has been great, you’ve seen it over the past few weeks they’ve picked up their form and it’s not gonna be easy,” says Cardoso.

The Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC match at the Danie Craven stadium will kick off at 18:00pm.