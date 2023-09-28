Mamelodi Sundowns continued their remarkable streak in the DStv Premiership, notching their eighth consecutive victory with a thrilling comeback 3-1 win over Stellenbosch at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The Brazilians showcased their resilience as they rallied to secure the win, with Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, and Siyabonga Mabena all finding the back of the net. Devin Titus was the lone scorer for Stellenbosch.

This victory also propelled Sundowns to a new milestone, as they set a record of 32 matches unbeaten in the league, surpassing the previous record of 31 matches held by Kaizer Chiefs.

In other DStv Premiership action, Kaizer Chiefs emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. This win marked Chiefs’ first victory in five matches across all competitions.

Edson Castillo and Edmilson Dove were the goal scorers for Amakhosi, while Elias Mokwana contributed to Sekhukhune United’s score sheet.

Following this victory, Kaizer Chiefs climbed to the fifth position in the league standings, while Sekhukhune United currently occupies the seventh position on the log.

Story by: Vincent Sitsula

3⃣2⃣ 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗡! The Brazilians set a new 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 for the longest streak of unbeaten games in PSL History! 👆#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/rIm6Ki4CUw — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 27, 2023