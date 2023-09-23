Mamelodi Sundowns have progressed to the MTN 8 final after beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the semi-final second leg encounter in Atteridgeville.

The Brazilians won 3-2 on aggregate after the two teams played to a 1-all draw in the first leg clash.

Sundowns will meet the winner between the Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in the final on the eighth of next month.

The two teams played a 1-1 draw in the first-leg encounter in Johannesburg.

Sundowns scored the quickest goal this season just after eight seconds when Namibian international Peter Shalulile scored from a tight angle after goalkeeper Brandon Peterson made a blunder.

The Chiefs immediately tried to hit back, but Edson Castillo’s decent free kick went over the bar.

Amakhosi had a perfect chance to level matters when Ashley Du Preez used his pace to peel away from the Sundowns defence but could not get his shot on target.

The Brazilian defender Rivaldo Coetzee made a mistake in a dangerous area, but Pule Mmmodi’s effort was very tame.

Goalscorer Shalulile was again in the thick of things, but his header went wide.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Sipho Mbule was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Du Preez made no mistake from the spot kick to send goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the wrong way.

The home team was back in front on the stroke of halftime.

The Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro persisted with the ball and eventually crossed to the unmarked Shalulile, who headed home.

The Venezuelan Castillo almost scored the equalizer but failed to make contact with the ball in the 54th minute, and Sundowns captain Themba Zwane failed to connect a header from substitute Thapelo Maseko.

Amakhosi almost equalized moments later, when Christian Saile showed aggression on the right wing and crossed to Du Preez, but Williams made a brilliant save in the 62nd minute.

A few minutes later, Du Preez and Saile combined again, but the latter’s spectacular effort went narrowly wide.

Amakhosi made a late surge in search of an equalizer, but the Brazilians did well to repel the attacks.- Reporting by Vincent Sitsula