Security guard shot dead in Limpopo cash-in-transit heist

A security guard has been killed and three others wounded in a cash-in-transit heist at the Thokwaneng village on the Polokwane-Burgersfort road in Limpopo.

The wounded guards have been taken to hospital.

The Hawks Spokesperson Matimba Maluleke says, “It is alleged that on the 25th of November 2023, the Fidelity company security guards were driving on the R37 road near Thokgwaneng village in the Mecklenburg policing area, when the armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes Benz and forced it to stop.”

“It is further alleged that the suspects fired shots at the armoured vehicle before they robbed the guards and made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” Maluleke adds.

