Security guard dies after strong winds uproot tree in Paarl

A security guard has been killed after a tree fell on top of him in Paarl in the Boland.

The Chief Director for Disaster Management in the Western Cape, Colin Deiner, says the guard was conducting patrols on a four-wheeler at Diemersfontein Farm when strong winds uprooted the tree.

The South Africa Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rains across the province.

Testing centre

The City of Cape Town says the Somerset West Driving Licence Testing Centre has been closed until further notice.

The Somerset Mall and the Huguenot Tunnel outside Paarl have also been closed.

The City’s Traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says strong winds have damaged part of the testing centre.

Jacobs says, “The facility was damaged by strong winds overnight. Cape Town Traffic Service apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

VIDEO: Communities urged to be cautious amid fires, rain, heavy winds: