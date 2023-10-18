Ndabeni-Abrahams affirms government’s commitment to small businesses

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams reiterated the government’s staunch dedication to bolstering small businesses during her address in Stellenbosch, Boland, at a recent Pitch for Funding event aimed at facilitating better access to financial resources for small businesses.

Expressing the government’s comprehension of the pivotal role played by small businesses in the country’s economic landscape, Ndabeni-Abrahams underscored the imperative for entrepreneurs to capitalize on the array of opportunities extended by the government.

“Entrepreneurs must then go to our SEDA (Small Enterprise Development Agency) offices where they don’t have SEDA offices, they can go to a local municipality. The LED unit, we are working with them the LED unit of the municipality. Then they can get all the information that they have got from the internet. They go to our website or our social media pages of the Department of Small Business Development and when you go into that web page you get access to all the entities,” stated Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Minister’s call to action serves as a beacon of hope for small businesses, encouraging them to tap into the resources and support mechanisms made available by government.

Calls for the establishment of a small business ombudsman:

“The NDP is unequivocal about the importance & centrality of small business in job creation & the growth of our economy. Investment in small businesses is not an option, but an economic imperative,” said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams

“This initiative presents an opportunity for the development of start-ups & innovative high impact entrepreneurs who will contribute to job creation & socio-economic development,” said Minister @Stellarated

