Security beefed up ahead of Block’s fraud case

There is a strong police presence at the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape where parolee and former African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson John Block is expected to appear on fraud charges.

They relate to a tender for the construction of a multi-million-rand mental hospital.

The construction of the hospital took 14 years and cost the South African taxpayer over R1 billion.

People who went to court were asked to leave as police combed inside.

Block is expected to appear with two co-accused, the former Head of Public Works Patience Mokgadi, and the Director of Babereki Consulting Tshegolekae Motaung.

Block was released on parole in November last year, after serving 15 years for corruption and money laundering in another case.

Defamation case

In November, Block said the civil matter involving him and former Judge President, Frans Kgomo, will likely prevent accused people from exercising their rights.

He testified in a defamation case brought by Justice Kgomo against him, and his former legal representatives.

The judge is suing them for R7.5 million for claiming that he influenced the decision to find Block guilty.

