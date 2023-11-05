Block’s special remission bid under consideration

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Northern Cape High Court has ordered the national commissioner of Correctional Services, the Upington Correctional Supervision and The Parole Board and the Minister of Justice and two other respondents to speedily deal with the order handed down in September instructing the parole board to consider the application of imprisoned former Northern Cape ANC Chair, John Block for special remission.

Court has given the five respondents in the matter until November 10 to deal with the matter – failure to which they will be in contempt of court and face the possibility of imprisonment for 30 days.

Block was jailed in 2018 for corruption linked to office leases for government departments at inflated prices.

Earlier this year he was also charged with alleged tender fraud related to the construction the Kimberley mental hospital built at cost of over R2 billion.