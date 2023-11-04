Rumours that John Block has been released on parole refuted

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Department of Correctional Services has refuted rumours that former Northern Cape Finance MEC, John Block has been released on parole. This follows a Northern Cape High court order in September that instructed the Upington Correctional Supervision and Parole Board to review its decision to deny Block parole.

The former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) Chair, is serving a 15-year sentence for corruption since 2016. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo says Block will only be considered for parole after serving his minimum sentence.

“As the correctional services we can confirm that Mr Block remains in custody as he is yet to service minimum detention period which will then make him eligible to be considered for parole placement. So at this stage he remains an inmate until such time that the minimum detention period is served, which will then determined way forward that will be looked upon by the parole board.”