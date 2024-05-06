Second mass killing in Nyanga in a week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Oversight Minister in the Western Cape, Reagan Allen, says he is angered by yet another mass killing in Nyanga.

This follows the shooting to death of four people and the injuring of another four over the weekend.

Allen says it is concerning that the latest killings happened a few days after last week’s shooting in Nyanga which claimed four lives. He has called on communities to assist police with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

“Our data has shown that these murders occurred between Saturday evening and the early hours of Monday morning. This is linked to various causes, among others: interpersonal violence; drug and alcohol abuse; gang violence and extortion.”

