The City of Cape Town Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security JP Smith has confirmed that a police officer has been fatally shot in Nyanga while dropping off colleagues.

Smith says the incident happened on Friday when the officer was escorting buses that were carrying commuters.

This as taxi operators continue their strike against traffic by-laws in Cape Town.

There have been widespread incidents of violence since the strike was announced, with buses and a truck being torched.

Sporadic incidents of stone throwing have also been reported forcing the closure of roads.

Smith says, “Last night, a truly terrible outcome took place, we had one of our young law enforcement officer who was dropping people after helping commuters get home safely through the escort of buses and otherwise, dropping colleagues at Inyanga and there was, looks like a drive-by shooting and one of the officers, officer Kwinana lost his life, 34 years-old, absolutely horrible and tragic.”

VIDEO: W Cape taxi stay away leaves thousands of commuters stranded:

