The Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal has performed brain surgery for the first time in over four decades. Two patients were suffering from bleeding on the brain.

Sebokeng Hospital had been referring patients in need of brain surgery to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Gauteng Health Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says the surgeries were successful.

“The surgeries were successful. This follows the establishment of neurosurgery unit and I think it is going to assist a lot in the reduction of the high prevalence of mortality and morbidity of traumatic brain injury patients in the Sedibeng District.”

MEDIA STATEMENT || SEBOKENG HOSPITAL PERFORMS ITS FIRST BRAIN SURGERY IN OVER FOUR DECADES pic.twitter.com/wmhfNydUQ1 — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 3, 2023