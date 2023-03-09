Operations at the Sebokeng Hospital in Sedibeng are continuing as normal, despite the ongoing National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike. This week, workers affiliated to the union went on strike at hospitals and other state facilities, even though government obtained a court order barring the wage strike.

Patients can be seen entering and leaving the hospitals main entrance as per usual, without any sign of striking workers.’

Police officers are, however, stationed at the hospital to ensure that operations go on unhindered, should demonstrations begin.

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit the hospital this evening to check on operation.

