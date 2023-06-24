Scores of people are gathering at the at Marota-Mohlaletsi palace outside Burgersfort in Limpopo to honour the late former acting Bapedi King, Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune.

Sekhukhune died last week after a long illness.

Affectionately known as KK, Sekhukhune acted as King for more than 40 years beginning in 1976.

Traditionally known as Hlabirwa A Bauba, King KK Sekhukhune was described as a principled and diligent proponent of Bapedi culture and tradition.

The Sekhukhune Royal Family has hailed the former acting king for what it calls bravery and gallantry after he led the Bapedi people during years of political turmoil, apartheid, and economic difficulties.

Sekhukhune funeral has been declared a special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two by President Cyril Ramaphosa.