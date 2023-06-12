The Sekhukhune royal family has confirmed the death of Kgoshi Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune, affectionately known as KK Sekhukhune. Kgosi Sekhukhune died on Sunday, following a long illness.

He was the regent of the Bapedi Kingdom from 1978 until 2020, following a long court battle.

Kgoshi Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune passed away at the age of 78. His reign spanned four decades, while those close to him described him as a great leader.

In 2019 Sekhukhune challenged a Nhlapo Commission on Traditional Leadership decision, which declared the late King Thulare Victor Thulare III as the King of Bapedi. The matter also served in the Constitutional Court, which ruled in favour of King Thulare Victor Thulare III. The royal spokesperson, Marisane Leseilane says Sekhukhune was a man of great stature, while leading the Bapedi nation.

“Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune is the first born son of the King Morwamotshe. Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune, was crowned a King of Bapedi Nation and Kgoshi of Marota Mohlaletse in 1976. He reined for 46 years as the chief of Marota Mohlaletse Senior traditional council, and 44 years as the King of Bapedi nation,” says Leseilane.

Leseilane says Sekhukhune left an impressive legacy.

“During his time or tenure, he built schools and clinics. He reconciled with the British, the Scottish, and the leadership of chief McLeod, the chief of Scotland. He also established the royal Bapedi nation Trust, which was responsible for overseeing the Bapedi bought farms and other properties. The Bapedi bought farms were constituted by 18 trustees, representing 78 senior traditional leaders in Sekhukhune, Kgoshi Sekhukhune was a man of men, he took care of his community and entire nation,” Leseilane adds

Some Bapedi people had expressed sadness at the passing of the former King.

“I’m very saddened by the passing of KK Sekhukhune. We grieve with the family. We have lost a giant. To the family this is a difficult time for them, we are also hurting as a community, should his soul rest in peace. We are sending words of condolences to the family of Sekhukhune,” a community member says.

KK Sekhukhune, who was born in 1945, first married Maakopi in 1976 and had seven children together. In 1980 he also married Khudu, with whom he shared three children.

The royal family says funeral preparations are under way and an announcement will be made in due course.