SCA to rule on Justice Keightley’s recusal in ‘Kill the Boer’ case

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein is expected to rule today on AfriForum’s application for the recusal of one of the five judges, hearing the “Kill the Boer” case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The lobby group has argued that acting Judge Raylene Keightley cannot adjudicate the case because of being biased, based on her previous comments against the organisation.

They requested her to follow her conscience and recuse herself.

Afriforum made the request to the SCA Registrar in September last year.

Their request follows an alleged statement that Keightley made towards Afriforum in 2018, whereby she allegedly said the lobby group is apparently unwilling to move beyond its anachronistic positions.

Afriforum also alleges that at the time, Keightley also mentioned that they might wish to consider applying for her recusal, should she preside again in a case in which they are involved.

