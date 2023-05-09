The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein will on Tuesday hear the matter between the telecommunications giant, Vodacom, and the “Please Call Me” inventor, Nkosana Makate.

Vodacom approached the SCA to seek an order to reverse the judgment of the High Court in Pretoria that Makate is entitled to 27% of the revenue that the return of calls sent through the “Please Call Me” platform has generated.

The telecommunications giant has poked holes in the High Court judgment, arguing that the lower court has misdirected itself in several legal aspects.

The telecommunication giant contends that the R4 Million it offered Makate is reasonable compensation.

Makate has rejected the offer, saying he is entitled to anything between R28 Billion and R110 Billion.

VIDEO: Case of the “Please Call Me” inventor back in court: