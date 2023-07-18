The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for a cold front across KwaZulu-Natal from Wednesday.

It says residents of eThekwini, Richards Bay, Amanzimtoti, uMthwalume and areas along the coast, can expect heavy showers and severe thunderstorms.

Forecaster Wisani Maluleka has urged residents living in low-lying areas to be cautious as heavy rains may lead to damage to property.

He says residents and businesses in the Drakensburg should expect snow from Thursday.

“KwaZulu-Natal from tomorrow [Wednesday] we are expecting a cold front where we are expecting isolated showers and thunderstorms in the eastern part of the province.”

“This cold front is expected to come with cold temperature as well as possibility of snow expected over the Drakensburg mountain of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday,” adds Maluleka.-Reporting by Nomtsikelelo Mthabela

SA Weather Report | 18 July 2023