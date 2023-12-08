SASSA gold cards not expiring, grant payments assured: Postbank

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Postbank has again given the assurance that the SASSA Gold Cards used by social grant beneficiaries will not expire at the end of this month.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako emphasised that social grant beneficiaries can continue to use their SASSA Gold Cards beyond December, and that rumours suggesting the cards were due to expire and payments would not be made are false.

Diako stated, “All beneficiaries should rest easy, stay at home, and ignore all the rumours that say the cards will not work to pay your social grants this December. We assure all social grant beneficiaries that they will be paid their social grant money on their SASSA gold cards this December and even next year.”

The cards were set to expire in December, but have since been extended.

Spotlight on Postbank’s grant payment systems troubles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Urgent communication to all Sassa Customers pic.twitter.com/jNVmqj68g9 — Postbank_SOC_Ltd (@Postbank_ZA) December 7, 2023