SA’s work to stop genocide in Gaza will not stop at ICJ: Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s work to stop the genocide in Gaza will not just continue in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but will also continue on the political front in the United Nations.

The ICJ on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Ramaphosa says the work will also continue in seeking support for the ICJ case from other countries.

“The decision made by the International Court of Justice on the 26th of January vindicates the step that was taken by our country. But also vindicates the international system, it restores faith in international institutions to defend the rights of the most vulnerable. And it is quite pleasing that a number of countries have been ready, willing and prepared to join small little South Africa in this case.”

SABC News Exclusive | One-on-One with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa