The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sout Africa has risen to 3158 – a rise of 124 from Saturday’s confirmed numbers. The Health Department says the total number of tests conducted is 114 711.

In a statement, the department says two more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, extending the number of deaths to 52 since Saturday. These deaths are recorded in the KwaZulu Natal province and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has conveyed condolences to the families.

KZN to intensify lockdown measures from Monday

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has announced that the province will intensify lockdown measures from Monday.

Zikalala has been briefing the media in Durban saying that all is not well in the province, which has the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths at 21.

He says screening and testing, as well as stricter law enforcement operations will be implemented, to limit people’s movements.

“The Provincial Command Council decided on Friday to implement an intensified lockdown in the eThekwini District. We’ve issued a directive to our law enforcement authorities to apply the law in it’s strictest form and to make sure that there are no compromises. We want them to make sure that the violation of the breakdown by the people who are supposed to be at home is met with (concomitant) punishment,” says Zikalala.

In this video below KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala addresses the media:

Meanwhile, a Pick and Pay store in Alexandra in the north of Johannesburg has temporarily been closed after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The store says it has traced those who were in close contact with the employees to be screened by health officials.

In a statement, the store says all staff members who were not in close contact with the employees will also be screened by health practitioners as a precautionary measure. It says it is deep cleaning and sanitizing and will re-open once this has been complete.

Earlier this month, Pick and Pay introduced several measures to protect customers and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these were Perspex screens at till points at all stores and floor markers for social distancing. The store says it has notified the Department of Health. It says it will re-open after the deep cleaning of the store.