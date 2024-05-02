‘SA’s democracy threatened by high unemployment rate’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The labour federation SAFTU’s General- Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, says the high unemployment is threatening South Africa’s democracy.

He has attributed the country’s high levels of poverty and inequality to what he calls the government’s systematic failures.

Vavi was addressing the Shopstewards’ Council of unions affiliated with SAFTU in Qonce in the Eastern Cape.

He was addressing them at the Workers’ Day celebrations yesterday.

“You can’t have 42% of people unemployed, that’s a recipe for an implosion. You can’t have 8.7 million young people unemployed and you can’t have a crisis affecting black people who are promised a better life in 1994,” says Vavi.

WORSENING UNEMPLOYMENT, INEQUALITY, AND POVERTY 30 YEARS INTO DEMOCRACYhttps://t.co/jzV1jA5oJf — SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) May 1, 2024

SAFTU Workers’ Day rally at Qonce