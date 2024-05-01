SAFTU holds shopsteward council to celebrate of Workers’ Day in EC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is holding a shop stewards council in Qonce, Eastern Cape, as part of celebrating Workers’ Day.

SAFTU general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) treasurer, Mphumzi Maqungo, says the council is discussing challenges that workers in the country are facing.

“We are here to celebrate workers’ day. And we are here with all the federations across the country and the purpose of meeting today is to interact with all our members dealing with the gains and losses and interact with our members in various sectors of the federation.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will shortly deliver the keynote address at the national Workers Day celebrations at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Earlier, there was a march from the police station to the stadium in solidarity with Palestine.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) leader, Solly Mapaila, and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi will also address the rally. Losi says the celebrations are significant.

“Today it’s a very important day, celebrating Workers Day in the history of democracy. Celebrating 30 years of democracy taking stock of the victories of the workers in the last 30 years, taking stock of the setbacks and charting the way forward on how we can unite and should unite as workers in ensuring that the struggle of the workers continues uninterrupted.”

Workers’ Day 2024 | SAFTU’s Zwelinzima Vavi to hold a shop steward council: