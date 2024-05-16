Steenhuisen promises 2 million jobs if voted into power

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has promised 2 million jobs if the party is voted into government after the May polls.

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa revealed that unemployment increased to 32.9%.

The leader of the official opposition says unemployment leads to other social ills that bedevil society.

He was addressing supporters in Evaton, Emfuleni.

“Our people are tired. They want umsebenzi. They want work. They want a chance to work and earn a salary and build a better future. But this government is destroying jobs. We’re going to create jobs and again, I’m not khuluma, khuluma, khuluma. Siyakhathela of seeing our young people without work. 7 out of 10 young people do not have a job and that’s why they’re getting into drugs. That’s why they’re sitting at home, that’s why we’re getting all this criminality and gangsterism. The best way to end that is to create jobs for people and we’ve got a plan to bring two million jobs in this election.”

The DA held a mass rally in Emfuleni, to address the total collapse in service delivery, and to deliver the DA’s message to protect social grants and provide access to quality universal healthcare by defeating the ANC’s disastrous NHI Bill. Rescue SA, Vote DA. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/U5m4qdcdq7 — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 16, 2024