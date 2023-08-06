The taxi organisation SANTACO says it will make an announcement on its plans today following its engagement with the Western Cape Mobility Minister, Ricardo McKenzie.

The organisation called the strike on Thursday in protest against the City of Cape Town’s traffic by-laws under which taxis were impounded.

The SANTACO leadership has been meeting behind closed doors in Bellville to map the way forward.

SANTACO says taxi stay away continues:



It also called an urgent meeting with its structures yesterday. McKenzie says essential services have been negatively affected.

“We want vehicles and communities, to move around freely again and also for essential services such as medication to get into communities freely and urgently, the MyCiti and Golden Arrow have been running around 90% of scheduled services and additional fleets are being added as needed.” SANTACO called the strike on Thursday in protest against the City of Cape Town’s traffic bylaws and the impounding of vehicles.