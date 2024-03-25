SANRAL’s N2 Wild Coast Road project generates over 3 000 jobs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has reported that the R20 billion N2 Wild Coast Road project in the Eastern Cape has resulted in the creation of over 3 000 jobs for local residents.

According to SANRAL, an additional 2 900 individuals have gained valuable skills through the project. The agency made this announcement during a stakeholders’ oversight visit to the project site.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha emphasised the significance of the project, stating, “We have got students, some of them have been assisted to be registered engineers, some have been absorbed by Sanral, some have been taken by other entities. So, we better placed to exploit this opportunity and the value of the current project, is estimated, all the projects put together to be about R21 billion at the end, and 8 000 jobs at the end, more than 3 500 jobs have been created already as we speak.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Msikaba Bridge construction site to assess progress on the multi-billion infrastructure project, in 2021.

The visit was part of the N2 Wild Coast Road, a massive infrastructure undertaking aimed at boosting economic growth and development in the region. The N2 project will connect the Eastern Cape to three other provinces, which is vital for a province struggling with the highest unemployment rate in the country.

The R1.65 billion bridge is expected to be completed in 2025.

Ramaphosa believes the project will open up investment in rural areas, as investors will have confidence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says such projects have a community development component:

