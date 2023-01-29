A group of people is challenging the legitimacy of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) provincial conference that wrapped up in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

The two-day provincial meeting elected former President Jacob Zuma as its provincial chairperson.

Now, Sizwe Cele claims he is the legitimate Sanco provincial secretary, elected during the 2021 conference.

Cele alleges that members who organised the weekend’s conference have been previously suspended.

“According to us in the province of KZN, there was no provincial conference of Sanco, instead what we witnessed there was an unconstitutional gathering of constitutional delinquents who were suspended and expelled from Sanco. Their matter, we took it to court as far back as 2019.”

He adds: “As we speak it is in the South Gauteng High Court. Because when we heard about them saying they are going to invite former President Jacob Zuma, we thought it is a huge joke because former President Zuma has never been a member of Sanco.”