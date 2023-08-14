The City of Tshwane’s exemption application at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) over salary increases will be heard on August 23.

The City has confirmed it filed the application on Thursday.

The application will involve the City, the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the South African Municipal Worker’s Union (Samwu).

Workers affiliated to Samwu have been on an unprotected strike since the end of last month over their demands for a 5.4% salary increase.

The City’s spokesperson, Selby Bokaba says, “The City’s application is anchored on irrefutable evidence of its financial position, which is the main reason why there was no budget appropriation for salary and wage increases for the 2023/24 financial year.”

“The unfunded budget was approved by the majority of parties represented in Council at the end of May this year and the funding plan was given the green light by both Provincial and National Treasury. The City is working hard to stabilise its finances through, inter alia, reducing expenditure and increasing the revenue collection rate to 95%, as directed by the National Treasury.”

This week, the City of Tshwane issued 38 dismissal letters to employees who participated in the Samwu unprotected strike.

VIDEO: This week, arson attempts directed at Tshwane Metro’s property in Centurion thwarted:

