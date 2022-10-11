The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Free State says it is shocked about the alleged reports at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein that workers are compelled to strip naked in front of their colleagues.

The alleged disgusting gestures include everyone, even the opposite gender, as part of a search procedure to prevent contraband smuggling. The maximum security facility is privately run by British security firm G4S, on a contractual agreement of 25 years, signed in March 2000.

The allegations go further to say targeted racial groups of the worrying experience, are black and coloured prison wardens.

Manager for Free State Human Rights Commission Thabang Kheswa, says, “We are really shocked of the allegations of people being stripped naked during the search at the Mangaung Correctional Centre facility. If these allegations are substantial, it will really be a cross violation of the rights to human dignity and privacy. It certainly cannot be allowed, it cannot be right, something has to be done about it. We’ll immediately get into contact with the management there, we’ve had communication with them before on many other matters”.

