The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is due to lay criminal charges against the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter on Monday.

This after De Ruyter reportedly failed to respond to SAFTU’s letter, requesting that further information be provided to authorities on alleged criminal activities at Eskom.

SAFTU also wants De Ruyter to reveal the identity of the minister and officials that he alluded to during a recent television interview, allegedly accused of involvement in corruption at the power utility.

SAFTU will be laying charges against André de Ruyter tomorrow the 06 March at the HILLBROW police station at 14:00 for contravening Sect 4 of PRECCA. He clearly has not laid charges against people he won’t name, that allegedly used Eskom as a feeding trough — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) March 5, 2023

SAFTU’s General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says De Ruyter must answer.

“Today at 2pm at the Hillbrow Police Station we will be submitting an affidavit, laying charges against the former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. We will be asking the police to start a criminal investigation on his refusal to law criminal charges against the people who he alleges to have committed acts of criminality at Eskom.”

Gwede Mantashe dares De Ruyter to name the cabinet minister involved in Eskom corruption: