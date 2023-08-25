The Southern African Development Community Election Observer Mission has released a scathing preliminary report on the Zimbabwe elections.

The Mission says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission assured them that it is ready to conduct the polls and all material needed was available but on the day of the voting some polling stations were not even there.

This forced elections to be extended by another day.

SADeC Head of Mission, Nevers Mumba says the Zimbabwe Electoral Management Body fell short of its constitutional obligations and the Electoral Act as well as SADeC principles.

He says the credibility of the elections is in question.

The mission observed that the pre-elections and voting phases of the 23rd and 24th and the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections.

The European Union Observer Mission has also been scathing of the poll. It says the election fell short when measured against aspects, including regional and international standards.

The mission had already raised red flags ahead of the elections when the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission could not make a voters’ roll available.

