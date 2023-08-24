Zimbabwe’s elections have been extended for another day due to long delays at some polling stations, primarily in opposition strongholds.

The opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has accused the governing Zanu-PF of voter suppression, calling it a classic case of election rigging.

Only a quarter of polling stations opened on time in the capital Harare on Wednesday, allegedly because of problems with ballot papers.

Zim Elections | Khayelihle Khumalo weighs in on Zimbabwe elections

There are more than 6 million registered voters in Zimbabwe, however not all of them have had the opportunity cast their ballots.

In some wards, especially, in urban areas there were no ballot papers and this has prompted the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make a proclamation and offer those eligible voters an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to elect the president and members of parliament.

In a statement Mnangagwa says the elections have been extended to August 24 and will not be extended beyond this date.

VIDEO: The founding Director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance , Farai Maguwu in hiccups during voting:

