Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa has expressed disappointment in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission after he cast his vote due to some challenges being experienced during the voting process for the Presidential and Parliamentary members in Zimbabwe.

He says the commission has connived with the ruling ZANU PF to rig the elections.

It has emerged that some polling stations did not have voting material on time such as ballot papers and ink.

Chamisa says this was deliberate as it only happened in his stronghold.

“I must say that we are disappointed. Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has disappointed the citizens. People came in large numbers. In some cases, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo, which are the urban centers we are very strong. There has not been timeous voting. We were supposed to start voting at 7, but up until this moment people have not received their ballot papers. We are not happy with the issue of the ballot paper. “

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has also cast his vote: