SADC traditional healers hold ritual for peace ahead of elections

Divine intervention is pivotal in ensuring peace during elections, this is according to the SADC Unified Ancestors Traditional Practitioners Association.

The association made of traditional medicine practitioners from the SADC region, performed a ritual ceremony to appeal for peace and tolerance from ancestors during next week’s general elections.

The event known as “mphahlo” was held in Mavambe village near Malamulele, Limpopo.

Incidents of violence and political intolerance have been reported in some areas in Limpopo and Gauteng just a week before the general elections.

On Sunday two people, including a 9-year-old child, were shot and wounded during a violent stand-off between African National Congress and purported Economic Freedom Fighters volunteers in Seshego.

These traditional medicine practitioners say it’s crucial to petition the intervention of their ancestors to ensure peace during the election.

They say ancestral guidance will also strengthen the resolve of law enforcement as South Africans will be casting their ballots.

“We have so many political parties. They must tolerate one another. They just campaign peacefully. After the election, they must celebrate peacefully. If one wins they must support that individual or political party. If you have not won, go back to the drawing board,” says SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association President Professor Mbayimbayi Hlathi.

Traditional medicine practitioners from neighbouring countries, Alphios Ndimande and Mbonane Langa, say peace during elections in South Africa is important to their countries.

“We appeal for peace not just here but all other countries. We also appeal for diligence from the police. We ask god almighty to help them keep peace. The importance of this event is also to show the governments that we can do it as ‘inyangas’. We want these elections to run peacefully,” adds Hlathi.

Traditional medicine practitioners have also condemned reported acts of destroying election posters in some parts of the country.

