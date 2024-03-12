Ramaphosa says conflicts and wars are major obstacles to global peace

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa together with his Ghanaian counterpart have co-chaired the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission in Pretoria at a time when the state of peace and security is fragile, not just in Africa but across the globe.

Ramaphosa says internal strife, conflicts and wars, compounded by terrorism and violent extremism, are a major obstacle to peace, security and stability. He says they threaten to constrain developmental efforts and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the closing of the second session of the Bi-National Commission.

“The situations in Sudan, Somalia, Libya and the Sahel, among others, are of grave concern, as are the armed hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the extremist insurrection in northern Mozambique. We have to redouble our efforts to silence the guns on the African continent.”

