A delegation of African leaders seeking to mediate in the Ukraine conflict told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that it was time to negotiate an end to fighting, which they said was harming the entire world.
The delegation, which includes presidents from Senegal, South Africa, Zambia, and Comoros, as well as the prime minister of Egypt, travelled to Kyiv on Friday, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The leaders visited President Putin at the government’s 18th-century Konstantinovsky Palace.
Dr Kingsley Makhubela discusses the logistical challenges highlighted in African peace talks:
Meanwhile, Putin told African leaders on Saturday that exports of Ukrainian grain under a deal ensuring its safe passage through the Black Sea are not helping to resolve Africa’s problems with high global food prices as only 3% have gone to the poorest countries.
Putin said the food crisis had been caused by the actions of Western countries, not by what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
A discussion on the the Ukraine-Russia peace talks: