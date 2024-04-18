KZN church leaders pray for peaceful elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Church leaders in KwaZulu-Natal say they will be playing their part in ensuring a peaceful election on May 29th.

KwaZulu-Natal, which has the second largest number of voters after Gauteng, is said to be a highly contested province.

The province is also known for its political violence with many areas being identified as hotspots.

Church leaders under the KwaZulu-Natal Council of Churches (KZNCC) met with Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi in Durban.

KZNCC Executive Chairperson Bishop Nkosinathi Myaka elaborates: “The main reason for the request of the meeting was to humbly ask the Prime Minister to secure the day with King and also for the engagement with the King and also craft the collaboration between the KZNCC and church leaders and his Majesty the King and all traditional leaders.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the meeting with the church leaders came at a right time.

“The meeting was in a moment of prayer as church leaders in KwaZulu-Natal pray for the peaceful election, the prayed for the King and the Royal family and they pray for KwaZulu-Natal government. It was a very fruitful meeting with really important issues that were discussed and I am very humbled to be part of this meeting which has come out with concrete plans which will impact on the Royal family but which will need further deliberations with His Majesty, the King.”