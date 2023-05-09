Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders say they are deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where different rebel groups are fighting.

The leaders, gathered in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, for the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, have agreed to send troops to the DRC.

They have reiterated their strong condemnation of the upsurge of conflicts and activities of armed groups in Eastern DRC, calling for the cessation of hostilities and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied areas.

The gathering has also stressed that the DRC deserves peace and stability ahead of the elections scheduled to be held in December.

SADC says it will continue to give Kinshasa unwavering support to achieve sustainable peace, security and prosperity for the people of the Congo.

