SADC assesses SA’s political climate ahead of May polls

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Advisory Council has been assessing South Africa’s political and security environment ahead of the country’s general elections in May.

The Advisory Council and the SADC observer mission have been engaging with key players ahead of the polls to ensure free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections.

The Council’s Chairperson, Adv. Nothemba Tjipueja says, “We’re still busy with our assessment as we have not met all key electoral stakeholders and we’re yet to finalise our report. In that report, we will then give our overall assessment, which will be forwarded to the chairperson of the organ Troika of SADC, the current President of the Republic of Zambia who is chairing the organ at this moment.”

Interview with Adv. Nothemba Tjipueja:


