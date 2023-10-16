SACP vows to tackle challenges facing Simile township in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Mpumalanga has committed to tackling various challenges affecting the residents of Simile township.

They held their Red October provincial rally in the Simile township in Sabie in the embattled Thaba Chweu Municipality.

Roads in the area have huge potholes, and some residents complain about not having access to electricity.

The party encouraged community members to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) in next week’s by-elections and in the general elections next year.

However, residents expressed concern about voting in every election and not seeing any change or progress in their surroundings.

The high unemployment rate also discourages many young people to stay away from the ballot box.

High cost of living

The SACP has promised the residents that they will address the challenges by bringing in relevant departments.

SACP Provincial Secretary, Lucky Mbuyane, says the aim of the campaign is to fight against the rising cost of living.

“The high escalating cost of living in our country which as results of neoliberalism…we have identified Sabie because we have realised the conditions in this area. People are unemployed, service delivery is a challenge, people are still living in shacks…So, there is serious poverty and unemployment.”

Despite earlier threats to contest the elections independently next year, the SACP changed their tune.

The by-elections in Simile will be held on October 25 following the resignation of the ward councillor.

SACP First Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Madala Masuku, delivering the keynote address at the SACP Red October Launch held in Mpumalanga. pic.twitter.com/1gL7iJzOqm — SACP (@SACP1921) October 15, 2023