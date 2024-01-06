SACP dismisses NSFAS kickbacks allegation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has dismissed the allegations of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) service providers paid the party about R1-million in kickbacks.

OUTA says it is in possession of recordings of meetings between the NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa and a representative of NSFAS service providers. The organisation says Khosa, the Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, and the SACP allegedly received the kickbacks.

SACP National spokesperson Alex Mashilo says the allegations are unfounded.

“The SACP has never sourced any funding support from any person illegitimately, and we will not accept anyone engaging in any shenanigans trying to co-opt the name of our party into those shenanigans. We stand firm on our stance against corruption.”

PODCAST: OUTA calls for the Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa to resign over alleged corruption at NSFAS