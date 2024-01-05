Nzimande rejects malicious allegations in OUTA ‘kickback’ report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande says he rejects the malicious allegations against him contained in a report by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

OUTA says it is in possession of recordings of meetings between National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Ernest Khosa and a representative of an NSFAS service provider, which OUTA says reveal how service providers allegedly paid millions of rands in kickbacks to Nzimande, Khosa and the South African Communist Party (SACP) in return for tenders and protection of NSFAS service providers.

OUTA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Nzimande and Khosa.

In a statement, Minister Nzimande says he views the allegations contained in OUTA’s report as reckless and largely based on gossip.

He says the allegations are intended to undermine a smooth start to the 2024 academic year.

Nzimande says given the damaging allegations he reserves the right to take necessary legal action.

He has reassured the public that he never used any money from any of his Department’s entities to fund the SACP.

SACP

The SACP has also dismissed claims by OUTA that it was paid at least one million rand in kickbacks.

SACP National spokesperson Alex Mashilo says, “The SACP has never sourced any funding support from any person illegitimately. And we will not accept anyone engaging in any shananigans trying to co-opt the name of our party into those shananigans. We stand firm on our stands against corruption.”

Investigation

The Special Investigating Unit confirmed that it has received OUTA’s investigation report into alleged corruption and mismanagement at NSFAS.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “The SIU has received the report from OUTA. And at the present moment, it is still under consideration by our investigators. We’ve got to look as to whether it falls within the current proclamation that we have.”

NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khoza has dismissed OUTA’s claims including the insinuation that he received money, meant for him, Minister Nzimande, the SACP and other third parties.

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says it is interesting that the OUTA statement coincides with the NSFAS Board’s decision to start the legal proceedings to terminate the contracts of the direct payment solution service providers.

“The NSFAS Board will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to further probe the recordings in circulation and all the reported instances of corruption and maladministration at NSFAS. The NSFAS Board Chairperson will at an appropriate time take the public into confidence on the recordings in circulation and attempted threats on his life.”