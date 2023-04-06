The South African Communist Party (SACP) has proposed two scenarios for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

It says it will either back the African National Congress (ANC) in the elections within a reconfigured alliance or contest elections independently if that fails.

For almost two decades, the SACP has been toying with the idea of contesting future elections independently.

After feeling sidelined by the Thabo Mbeki administration in early 2000, the SACP was officially registered as a political party.

The leadership of SACP and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) accuse the governing party of treating them as junior partners, who are only useful at election time.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC News, the SACP’s General Secretary Solly Mapaila explained the modalities of their approach to next year’s national elections.

“We have taken a decision that the next sets of elections should be contested within a preferred framework of a reconfigured alliance. But we have equally said if this modality does not take shape, we will go to the second modality. Which is a broad or a Popular Left Front in which the SACP will work with other social forces to constitute part of rescuing the NDR on the ground, without necessarily waiting for a party political banner under the ANC. Hopefully, the SACP could play a much more visible and dominant role and have credible candidates who could lead that particular Left Front,” says Mapaila.

The video below is reporting more on the story: