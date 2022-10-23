Today marks exactly one week since the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been without a board.

The previous board’s five-year term ended on Saturday last week.

The SOS Public Service Broadcasting Coalition said it remains concerned that a boardless SABC faces uncertainty and potential destabilisation. The Parliamentary Process to recommend the twelve non- executive candidates for appointment has not yet been concluded.

Committee Chairperson earlier said the process is expected to be finalised before the end of this month or the latest in the beginning or November.

The highest authority in the SABC is currently in the hands of the CEO Madoda Mxakwe, CFO Yolande van Biljon and COO Ian Plaatjies.

Video: SABC Board | MPs left fuming as Ntshavheni, Mapulane fail to appear before communications committee

SOS says the three executives have no board powers without the non-executive directors.

The Coalition’s National Co-ordinator Uyanda Siyotula says: “The absence of a board might no have an immediate impact bust subsequent repercussions will manifest itself due course. The board is an accounting authority of the corporation. The three directors do not constitute a quorum.

As set out in the Act, Section 13 (10) nine members of the board which must include the Chairperson or the Deputy Chairperson will constitute a quorum at any meeting of the board, clearly envisaging that six non-executive members must be in place for the Board to operate and to take legally binding decisions.”