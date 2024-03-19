SABC and CWU fail to reach agreement in wage talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has provided an update regarding the wage negotiations for 2023-24 financial year between the public broadcaster and the Communications Workers Union (CWU).

The SABC says that after numerous engagements over a period of four months, both parties were unable to reach an agreement on the backdating of the agreed increase from April 2023.

The CWU then declared a dispute of mutual interest. This dispute was conciliated by the CCMA and remains unresolved.

As of 8 March 2024, the CCMA has issued the default picketing rules, which are yet to be signed by both parties before a certificate of non-resolution can be issued.

The SABC argues that it overstretched its financial reserves to meet the requests of organised Labour.