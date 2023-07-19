The SABC has acquired the rights of the world’s most followed football league, the English Premier League.

The public broadcaster says the acquisition is testament to the SABC’s commitment to continuously fulfil its public service mandate by providing access of sports of national interest to South African citizens.

The English Premier League season will kick-off on the 12th of August and will be broadcast to South Africa across the SABC Sport linear TV and digital platforms.

SABC Sport will be the primary broadcast platform with SABC 3, the SABC Sport website and SABC Plus also carrying the matches live simultaneously.